Two days after a pickup truck plowed into a local restaurant, The Bagel Meister on Chapel Hill Road reopened Wednesday morning.
A 68-year-old Douglasville woman accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes, according to her statement on the Douglasville Police Department crash report.
The woman was attempting to pull into a handicap spot in front of the restaurant at 2750 Chapel Hill Road around 9:36 a.m. Monday.
Witnesses told police that the 2011 Toyota Tacoma drove over the curb and into the restaurant, according to the accident report.
Photos posted on social media show the truck with a handicap tag.
Nine people were injured, according to the crash report. Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson said none of the injuries were life-threatening, and that police were not tracking the injuries.
“They were mostly minor injuries,” Davidson said.
The driver was listed at fault on the report, but no charges have been filed against the driver.
The Bagel Meister has been in business in Douglasville for 16 years. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said seating is limited but they “have plenty of food.”
