Bagel

A 68-year-old woman crashed her truck into The Bagel Meister on Monday morning. The popular restaurant reopened Wednesday with limited seating.

 Photo courtesy of John Ash

Two days after a pickup truck plowed into a local restaurant, The Bagel Meister on Chapel Hill Road reopened Wednesday morning.

A 68-year-old Douglasville woman accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes, according to her statement on the Douglasville Police Department crash report.

Trending Videos