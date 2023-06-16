I make a good pound cake. I’m not very good with veggies, or meat, or much anything else that requires culinary skill, but I do make a good pound cake.
I give all the credit where it’s due. To make a good pound cake, you need to have a good recipe. Mine comes from The Taste of Georgia cookbook. It’s been a family favorite for many years. Whenever our family gathers for celebration feasts, the table is often set with one of Mrs. Edith Sewell’s pound cakes. It’s a great recipe.
The thing about recipes? You have to follow them. Over the years, I’ve discovered that cooking is very scientific. And I was never very good at science. I know that temperature affects liquids and solids. I know that different combinations of chemicals make different things happen. I was able to keep up with that much in chemistry class. And technically, an oven is a source of heat, and milk, eggs, sugar and flour are liquids and solids. That means to be a good cook; you only have to follow a formula. As long as you follow the recipe, you’ll produce a predictable outcome. A perfect pound cake.
Well, I UNDERSTAND that concept, and because Mrs. Sewell’s pound cake is near and dear to my heart, I am usually very careful in my methods of producing it.
Usually. Today was different. My nephew’s wife is having a birthday tomorrow. I volunteered to make the cake. I decided to make Mrs. Sewell’s pound cake and set about my task with gusto.
I set my ingredients out. Sugar, flour, baking soda, butter . . .I had enough of all these things. Good so far. I opened the fridge to check for eggs. I was out of chicken eggs. A friend had given me a couple of goose eggs, though. I considered. The recipe called for 5 large eggs. How many goose eggs was that, exactly? I reckon that one goose egg is the same as three regular eggs, so I decided that two goose eggs would be best to use.
Milk? I looked in the fridge and to my dismay, I remembered using the last of it on cereal that morning. I looked up in my old Betty Crocker book to see if there was a substitute for milk. “For one cup of milk, substitute ½ cup condensed milk and ½ cup water. Easy enough.
I mixed the ingredients together and figured, since I was making one cake, I might as well make a little extra. Our neighbor has been under the weather and I thought a pound cake would cheer him up.
So I poured in more flour. And more sugar. There was extra egg in it already, so I figured it would be easy to stretch out the batter a little. I was in too big a hurry to measure, but I thought it would all come out in the end.
I mixed it in my grandmother’s old Buick-of-a-mixer. It chugged and lurched till I was afraid it would spit a screw into the batter. I greased and floured both pans and gently poured the golden batter in, tapping it on the counter to make sure there were no air bubbles left at the bottom.
One hour later, I pulled them out of the oven. They were golden brown and smelled delicious. From the neighbor’s loaf I cut a small piece for tasting. After the cakes had cooled for a good while, I wrapped them for delivery. One for my niece, and one for my neighbor. I was so proud of my endeavors that I jumped in my car and took them straight to the recipients.
My niece was surprised. She said it looked like a good cake and that they would enjoy it for her birthday. Then I took the small loaf to our neighbor. I confided in him, “I can’t cook much, but I do make a good pound cake.” He thanked me with a big smile and took it inside for later.
Then I returned home. It was getting late and I needed to finish my work. I decided to head for the lake and packed my computer and a bottle of water. Just on a whim, I packed my piece of pound cake. Life is too uncertain to eat dessert last.
I sat at the lake, basking in the sun, not getting too much writing done. I decided instead I would have my cake. My mouth started watering as I unwrapped the plastic and smelled the still-warm snack. But when I tried to pick it up, it crumbled into fragments. Like dry cement when you need to add water.
I tasted it. Coarse texture like cornbread. Just awful. And it tasted strange. Certainly not Mrs. Sewell’s pound cake. It was Mimi Gentry’s Franken-cake.
I sat there, horrified. I imagined my nephew’s family, sitting around and singing happy birthday, then cutting that dreadful cake and politely trying to finish the first bite. I suppose I could tell them it was a late April Fool’s joke and that I’ll bring the real one tomorrow.
I imagined my neighbor, watching me pull out of his driveway and taking his first dry bite of the cake. I imagined him fighting to choke it down and pitying Johnny for his wife’s unfortunate culinary skills.
I’m glad Johnny didn’t marry me for my pound cake.
