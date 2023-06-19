“The most valuable things in life are the things we cannot buy or replace.”

The title to this column is somewhat misleading. This parable from Jesus does not focus on a son. The focus is on the father and the powerful impact of grace. The Younger Son A Long Time Ago – The younger son of a well known man brashly asks his father for his share of his estate. He has a right to ask. But, it implies that he thinks of his father as just a source of money and wealth. The son does not love his father. Not yet. Instead of rebuking his son, the father patiently grants him his request. The younger son travels to a distant country while his brother stays home and works. The physical departure is a display of his willful disobedience to all the goodness his father had offered and given. In the foreign land, the prodigal squanders all his inheritance on degenerate strangers, those who tempt him to never return home, and fulfilling his shallow desires. He loses everything. His financial disaster is followed by a natural disaster in the form of a famine.