Two women were arrested for their roles in stealing a designer shirt from a department store at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville.
Parris Royster, 36, of Atlanta, and Precious Smith, 24, of Morrow, were charged with shoplifting and possession of tools for commission of crime.
According to an arrest warrant, Royster stole a classic Polo T-shirt from Dillard’s on July 28.
The warrant stated she placed the shirt, valued at $55, in a shopping bag and walked out of the store. Smith is accused of being on the lookout for employees and ‘running interference’ to allow Royster to conceal the shirt.
Smith had a bag made with an outer layer of duct tape and an inner layer of aluminum foil, according to the warrant. It is a commonly used method by thieves to bypass a department store’s anti-theft machines, according to the warrant.
Smith was given a $2,000 bond while Royster’s bond was set at $8,000 by the magistrate judge.
