Three suspects have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Douglasville earlier this month.
Elizabeth Allen, 21, was taken into custody Sept. 3, the day of the alleged armed robbery at a residence on Huey Road in Douglasville, while two male suspects were arrested Wednesday in Carroll County.
Allen is being charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, party to a crime and other crimes after driving the getaway car for Dylan Crutchfield, 20, and Isaiah Vaughn, 20, after they took a video game and television at gunpoint, according to an arrest warrant.
Crutchfield is in custody in Douglas County while Vaughn was still in the Carroll County jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
According to an arrest warrant, Crutchfield pointed a semiautomatic pistol at the victim and demanded money.
Vaughn took a Playstation 3 and flat screen television from the victim’s bedroom ‘because he did not have any money’, an arrest warrant stated.
Allen drove away with the car in reverse and almost hit a bicyclist, who had jump out of the way, according to an arrest warrant.
Allen was indicted by a Douglas County grand jury in late September 2021 for misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, reckless conduct and theft by shoplifting charges.
She is accused of taking a shirt valued at $29 from Academy Sports in Douglasville on Oct. 23, 2020.
The reckless driving charges come from driving at a high speed with a child in the vehicle to elude police after the 2020 incident at Academy Sports, according to the indictment.
According to the reckless conduct indictment, Allen is accused of leaving the child in the car by himself during that incident. It is not known the child’s age or relation to Allen. There is also a warrant for Vaughn’s arrest on shoplifting charges for taking baby formula from the Walmart on Concourse Parkway on Oct. 10, 2020.
After that incident, Vaughn’s probation from an earlier plea deal was revoked and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Crutchfield has a theft by taking warrant after allegedly taking a 2008 Range Rover valued at $3,000 in April 2020.
He has been denied bond while Allen posted a $7,000 bond on Sept. 6.
Crutchfield and Vaughn were arrested in Carrollton by the Carrollton Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s local West Georgia Regional Drug Enforcement Office.
According to Carrollton Police Department officials, the ACE unit became involved when information was received that the two individuals were at an address in Carroll County.
“We are fortunate in the west Georgia law enforcement community for agencies with great partnerships, communication, and the aggressive hunt for violent criminals,” Carrollton Police Department said via their Facebook post regarding the incident. “We all work extremely well together and we are proud of our ACE guys for always answering the call and always being proactive.”
Times-Georgian reporter Kennae Hunter contributed to this report.
