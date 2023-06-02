DOUNWS-06-03-23 CRIME 3

Angel Hernandez

 Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Three suspects were denied bond Thursday afternoon on murder charges in the death of a Powder Springs teenager.

Douglas Omedeo, 20, of Villa Rica, Giovanni Omedeo, 20, of Villa Rica and Angel Hernandez, 21, of Villa Rica, are all charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

