A Douglas County grand jury has indicted three suspects in the brutal beating death of a man inside his home in September.
Elizabeth Allen, 22, Marshall Fleming, 23, and Daniel Gillstrap, 42, all face charges of malice murder and felony murder in connection to the Sept. 16 murder of Stiles Stilley.
The three were arrested on Sept. 27. Gillstrap and Fleming were originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but the charges were upgraded to murder following Stilley’s death.
Allen was also charged with party to a crime at the time of her arrest.
Fleming and Gillstrap used bolt cutters to strike Stilley several times in the back of the head at an East County Line Road residence in Douglas County, according to an arrest warrant.
The victim was then bound with duct tape in the kitchen and dragged to a bathroom and barricaded inside where he later died, according to the arrest warrant.
Allen, who has an Atlanta address, is charged with party to a crime after driving Fleming and Gillstrap to the garage apartment, the warrant stated.
All three had prior arrests before being jailed on murder charges.
All three of the murder suspects were denied bond during their first court appearances.
They were among the 47 criminal cases with true bills of indictment returned by the Dec. 2 grand jury.
Other cases include
• Justin Laster, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Elijah Saleem, cruelty to children in the second degree.
• Aaron Culver, false imprisonment.
• Charles Harris, second degree burglary and theft by taking..
• Juan Loeza-Maya, second degree criminal damage to property.
• Deamdre Reynolds, theft by shoplifting.
• Phillip Martin, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Anthy Garrett, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Azavier Foster, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• John Lee, possession of a controlled substance.
• Patrick Gardner, aggravated assault.
• Jayson Standridge, false imprisonment.
• Christopher Seckinger, aggravated assault.
• Shakira Oliver, financial transaction card fraud.
• Julian Betancourt, battery.
• Saheeb Abegboyega, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• James Ansley, driving under the influence less safe alcohol.
• Leslie Darby, second degree criminal damage to property.
• Garland Williams and Brooke Kamna, possession of controlled substance.
• Alberto Ozuna, criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Quintavian Fonville, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.
• Luqman Abdul-Qabid and Brenda Manucy, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Brenda Manucy, possession of meth.
• Malik Bradford, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Saladin Mahdi and Latasha Mahdi, manufacture of marijuana.
• Sidney Couch and Isaac Stacy, trafficking meth.
• Shandon Hart, aggravated stalking.
• Benjamin Jones, aggravated assault.
• Nicholas Buchanan and Miranda Reece, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal
• Vincent Green, battery.
• Andre Rhodes, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Michael Alexander and Sasha Navarro, possession of controlled substance.
• Eluterio Millan, aggravated assault family violence.
• Joseph Edwards, kidnapping.
• Diego Portilla, terroristic threats with intent to retaliate.
• Tyese King, aggravated stalking.
• Dennis Armstrong, possession controlled substance.
• Randolph Clarke, aggravated assault.
• Carlton Torrence, terroristic threats.
• Larry Brown and Rashine Edwards, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Keon Brown, possession of controlled substance.
• Yaska Gates, aggravated assault.
• Gwendolyn Dobbs, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult, elder person or resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.