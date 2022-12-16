DOUNWS-12-17-22 CRIME (Fleming)

Marshall Fleming

 Douglas County Sheriff's Office

A Douglas County grand jury has indicted three suspects in the brutal beating death of a man inside his home in September.

Elizabeth Allen, 22, Marshall Fleming, 23, and Daniel Gillstrap, 42, all face charges of malice murder and felony murder in connection to the Sept. 16 murder of Stiles Stilley.

