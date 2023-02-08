Three men with criminal backgrounds have been arrested in the shooting death of a teenager at a local hotel.
Andre Mitchell, 46, Dorian Edmunds, 34, and Charmon Smith, 35, have been charged with the Sunday afternoon murder of 19-year-old Dayjon Moore at the Royal Inn and Suites.
According to an arrest warrant, Moore along with Smith and Edmunds entered Room 110 at the Durelee Lane hotel around 6 p.m. Sunday.
The warrant stated that Moore struck Mitchell in the face with a handgun.
A fight took place and Mitchell gained control of the gun and fatally shot Moore in the head, according to the warrant.
Edmunds and Smith were also charged with violation of their probation and party to a crime (murder) for the shooting.
In addition, Mitchell was charged with possession of firearm-convicted felon and possession of cocaine.
Mitchell spent 48 months at Rutledge State Prison from June 1996 until January 2004 after being convicted for aggravated assault on April 18, 1996, in Liberty County.
As Chief Superior Court Judge William ‘Beau’ McClain read the charges to Smith during his first appearance Tuesday, he bent over and started crying aloud in the courtroom.
Once the two deputies brought him back to an upright position, McClain said ‘I understand your pain’.
“That was my brother, man,” Smith said.
McClain continued to read the charges as Smith continued to sob occasionally.
All three men will use a public defender.
McClain explained that each will be given a different lawyer, and it would probably take the public defender’s office some time to find representation.
“I know each of you have different interests,” McClain said. “I know they will start immediately, but it will take some time.”
They were each brought into the courtroom separately at the suggestion of one of the deputies.
The deputy said that two of the defendants got into an altercation before court begun.
“I think it is a good idea to bring them in separately,” McClain said.
Mitchell had a Kennesaw address and Smith had a Douglasville address listed on their warrants while Edmunds had a Smyrna residence listed.
McClain denied bond to all three defendants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.