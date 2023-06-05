Three Douglas County track and field participants were selected to the Atlanta Track Club All-Metro Track and Field teams.
Three Douglas County track and field participants were selected to the Atlanta Track Club All-Metro Track and Field teams.
Junior Nicolas Crosswhite from New Manchester High was selected for the boys team.
Making the girl’s team was junior Alisa Gordon of Alexander and Douglas County High senior Skylar Soli in two events.
Crosswhite won the Class 6A triple jump championship. He went a season-best 49-feet, 3 inches to win the event and to become the top-ranked jumper in the state this season.
Gordon is the top-ranked triple jumper in the state. She is also ranked sixth in the country this season. She went 41-9.5 to win the Class 6A title, which placed her fourth on the state’s all-time list.
Soli, an Ole Miss signee, was one of three participants to be honored in two events. She won the honor in both the shot put and discus events. Soli is ranked 10th in the shot put on the Georgia all-time list for her 47-4.5 winning throw at Wingfoot Night of Champions.
Athletes are selected based on season-wide performance, place at the state meet, season best and head-to-head. The metro-area is defined as the 14 counties touching Fulton or DeKalb or Cobb counties.
The All-Metro High School Track & Field Awards Ceremony will be held Wednesday in the Stave Room in midtown Atlanta. The event is open to honorees and their guests. The winners of the Patty Foell and Hawthorne Wesley Scholarships will also be announced at the awards ceremony. The $10,000 scholarships are awarded by Atlanta Track Club Foundation and Atlanta Youth Running Foundation to a boy and girl athlete in good academic standing who plan to continue competing in track and field or cross country in college.
