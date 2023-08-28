Three area teams improved to 2-0 on the season with wins over the weekend.
Douglas County and Chapel Hill each defeated Atlanta City Schools teams while Alexander knocked off county rival Lithia Springs.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 3:56 pm
Several players had noteworthy performances in games.
Here is a look at the games involving county teams:
Douglas County 48, Mays 44: The Tigers have won the last two meetings between the teams, but still trail 3-5 in the overall series.
Senior quarterback Sire Hardaway connected on 29-of-33 passes for 387 yards and three touchdowns. He also had seven carries for 34 yards in the come-from-behind win.
During the midday non-region game at Henderson Stadium in Atlanta, Hardaway threw to seven different receivers.
Junior James Johnson had seven catches for 135 yards and a touchdown while sophomore Aaron Gregory had seven catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.The Tigers had 156 yards on the ground that resulted in three touchdowns.
Junior Michael Hastie was the workhorse in the offense with 80 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
He also led the team with 11 tackles.
Alexander 12, Lithia Springs 0: The Cougars avenged last season’s loss to Lithia Springs with a shutout win.
It was the first shutout in the series since 2009, which covers eight games.
Cougars senior running back Tenacious Taylor led the offense with 127 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
He also had one reception for nine yards.
Quarterback Jaylen Mack had 16 carries for 98 yards.
Overall, the Cougars had 264 yards on the ground.
Senior linebacker Ty Griffin led the Cougars defense with eight tackles and a caused fumble.
Lithia Springs quarterback Malachi Evans had 92 yards passing and 25 rushing yards to lead the Lions offense.
Chapel Hill 21, South Atlanta 12: The Panthers avenged last season’s loss as coach Brad Stephens defeated his former team.
Chapel Hill scored 14 points in the third quarter to take control of the game.
The Panthers are 2-0 to start the season for the first time since winning the first four games of the 2018 season.
Banneker 18, New Manchester 12: The visiting Trojans scored a fourth-quarter touchdown for the win in the non-region contest.
New Manchester junior quarterback Emanuel Logan passed for 115 yards and two scores.
Jaguars senior Khilee White had three receptions for 75 yards and both of the team’s touchdowns.
