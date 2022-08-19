DOUNWS-08-20-22 CHAMBER (main)

Superintendent Trent North tells government and business leaders that the Douglas County School Systems continues to put safety as a top priority.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Positioning students to compete globally is one of the focuses of the Douglas County School System.

Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North told county and civic leaders that DCSS is in a healthy position.

