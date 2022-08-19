Positioning students to compete globally is one of the focuses of the Douglas County School System.
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North told county and civic leaders that DCSS is in a healthy position.
“We just don’t want our students to compete locally or statewide,” North said at Wednesday’s Douglas County Chamber Impact Luncheon. “We are not looking for our students just compete nationally, we want them to be competitive from a global standpoint. We feel we have the best teachers to help reach that goal.”
North said that their concept is to continue to rely on a “small-school community” when it comes to elementary schools. DCSS has 20 elementary schools, and he said there is no plan to close or consolidate any because of a decline in enrollment.
“Some school systems consolidate because of enrollment,” North said. “For us, the small community works. We know we have a good teacher-student ratio. The small community is the culture we want to continue developing.”
North said he was pleased at the way high school graduation numbers looked this past school year.
There were 1,965 graduates and they earned $53.4 million in scholarship money.
North also hit on school security, which has been in the forefront of conversations because of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives 19 elementary school students and two teachers.
The Uvalde school system’s police has come under criticism for the handling of the shooting.
North said there is no plan to add more School Resource Officers (SROs) to the force of 33 certified officers including a command staff.
“I just need our SROs to do their job,” North said.
The school system has recently purchased eight Mobile Pro Systems, also known as lot cops, with eight more being bought.
North said the MPS will be useful for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglasville Police Department because they can provide surveillance and collect evidence.
“The Sheriff’s Office can tap into it,” North said. “The footprint is wider for all our law enforcement agencies.”
Two people were in the command center to monitor the parking lot at recent games at New Manchester and Chapel Hill.
“We are here for the students,” North said. “Safety is important.”
