As part of the process for the National Superintendent of the Year award, Trent North had to participate in a panel discussion.
North, the Douglas County Schools superintendent, was interviewed on Thursday in Virginia for the national award.
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 5:47 pm
After the interview, North and the three other finalists participated in a panel discussion about current trends in education at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.
The discussion was moderated by Caitlynn Peetz, a writer for Education Week.
The other three candidates are P.J. Caposey, of the Meridian Community Unit School District #223 in Illinois, Matthew Hillman of the Northfield Public Schools in Minnesota and Kevin McGowan of the Brighton Central Schools in New York.
Here are North’s answers to some of the panel questions:
• How do you measure and track student achievement and what do you value outside of test scores?
“In Douglas County, our students are intelligent, smart and bright. High stakes give us an indication of how well we prepared over the summer. It gives us a look at our process and protocols. You use it to see how can we do a better job of making sure all the talents that come into our district can reach their full potential. In education, we are rich with data. We can use it to monitor attendance, which we do. We can use it to monitor behavior, which we do. Data has never been an issue.
• How difficult will it be when federal COVID-19 money ends?
“I don’t mind sharing that we received $50 million in COVID-19 money. Our philosophy is that you never commit to something that you can’t sustain. We will use the money as part of our current programs. One of things we had was to get new air conditioning systems. We will use some of that money for that.”
• In two sentences or less, what is one of the things you hope to accomplish in the next year?
“K-12 education is the cornerstone of American success. We want to increase our advocacy for K-12 education.”
• How do you handle the political divisiveness in debates concerning education?
“I basically try to use it as a motivator. We can’t complain because we are leaders. We have to put all that aside because companies are depending on us to create safe spaces for kids to continue their learning. I tell my staff that this has to motivate us.”
