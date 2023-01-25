Spelling Bee

Turner Middle School eighth-grader Gabrielle Coner won the county spelling bee on Tuesday. School Principal John Chandler, Coner’s mother, LaTonya Coner, and school spelling bee coordinator Kathy Middlebrooks pose with Coner in the school courtyard.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Everyday during her lunch break at Turner Middle School, student Gabrielle Coner would have her friends quiz her on spelling words.

Coner used the time to prepare for the countywide spelling bee.

