Everyday during her lunch break at Turner Middle School, student Gabrielle Coner would have her friends quiz her on spelling words.
Coner used the time to prepare for the countywide spelling bee.
The strategy seemed to work as the eighth-grader won the Douglas County School System Spelling Bee on Tuesday.
“It was pretty exciting,” Coner said. “I was really relieved to get it over with.”
Coner correctly spelled “regurgitate” after the other two finalists misspelled their words.
“Without hesitation, Gabbie said the word, and then spelled it,” said Kathy Middlebrooks, Turner language arts department chair and coordinator of the school’s spelling bee program.
“My goal was to be in the top five,” said Coner, who placed second in the district spelling bee last school year.
Turner first-year Principal John Chandler considers Coner a change agent for the school.
He said she is showing that Turner is producing top students.
“There is that perception out there about Turner,” Chandler said. “Gabrielle is in the forefront of some positive things that we are doing. She is that spark that the school needs. She gives us a reason to celebrate.”
Chandler said that the school is ‘extremely proud’ of her accomplishment.
“After finishing second last year, there is nothing like a comeback,” Chandler said. “We want our students to shine.”
The soft-spoken Coner said she enjoys reading, particularly novels and thrillers.
Last year, she read 13 books.
Coner is an inspiring neuropsychologist. She is a member of the school’s choir and tutors other students.
Coner said she will either attend Chapel Hill or Douglas County next school year.
“She is such an exceptional young lady,” Middlebrooks said. “She knows how to spell. It is something that is second nature to her.”
Middlebrooks said she began shouting when she heard the judge say, “We have a winner. No. 27 from Turner Middle.”
The contest, which was held virtually on Tuesday, ran about two hours.
“I was screaming, and shouting as Gabbie sat there calmly,” Middlebrooks said. “She is such a humble young lady.”
