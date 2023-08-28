The Douglasville Police Department has made two arrests in connection to a Sunday afternoon fight at Arbor Place Mall.
DPD said a group of about 10 teenagers began to fight inside the mall around 5:40 p.m. as several patrons were there attending movies because of discounted tickets.
Dubbed “National Cinema Day,” the Sunday event offered $4 tickets at many theaters throughout the county.
It was the second straight year that the discount movie day was met with violence in Douglasville.
A police department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message from the Sentinel seeking more information about the incident.
Several people reported on social media about hearing gunshots, but DPD said a sign fell causing a sound mistaken for gunshots.
DPD said there was no evidence of any gunshots and there were no reported injuries as a result of the fight.
Prior to Sunday’s event, Police Chief Gary Sparks warned mall goers that there would be a heavy law enforcement presence in an effort to prevent a repeat of last year’s violence.
As a result of several fights last year, there were 19 juveniles and one adult arrested.
Sparks said the biggest problem with the discounted movie event is parents who drop their children off unsupervised.
Following Sunday’s fight, Regal Cinemas closed the Arbor Place theater and parents were asked to return to the mall and pickup anyone dropped off.
It was a similar incident at Southlake Mall in Clayton County where law enforcement rushed to the mall after reports of shots fired, according to the AJC.
No injuries were reported at the mall.
The AJC reported that Morrow police did not respond to a request for details on the Southlake Mall incident.
