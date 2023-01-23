Two people have been arrested in connection to a 3-year-old being shot at a Lithia Springs motel over the weekend.
Devante Porter, 23, of Atlanta, and his friend, Jermecia Martin, 29, were arrested on several charges including aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the shooting of Porter’s son, Amir, Saturday morning.
Martin is not related to the child.
The 3-year-old is in critical but stable condition at Scottish Rite Hospital.
Porter and Martin were both denied bond by Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp at a hearing on Monday morning.
They appeared before Camp via video from the jail.
During his testimony Monday, DPD Det. Marcel Brown said both Porter and Martin changed their stories several times about what happened at the Intown Suites.
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was called to the motel around 9:30 a.m. about an injured child, according to Brown.
After arriving at the motel, EMS became suspicious about the couple’s story that the 3-year-old fell out of the bed.
Brown said he observed blood on the bed, pillow and wall of the room.
He also said there were blood spots on the carpet and a bullet hole in the ceiling.
Brown said Porter admitted to owning a gun, but said he did not have it with him at the motel.
Porter and Brown are charged with tampering with evidence after allegedly removing the bullet shell casing and the gun from the room.
They both confirmed that a guest was in the room overnight as the three drank and smoked marijuana.
Brown said he was told the youngster woke up early Saturday morning and wanted something to eat.
Brown said Martin sent Porter to get some food at a wing spot in the Thornton Road area at 10 a.m. Brown said the wing place didn’t open until 11 a.m. that morning.
Before rendering her decision on setting bond, Camp asked both defendants if they wanted to speak.
“He’s not telling the whole story,” Martin said in reference to Brown.
“He didn’t give the full details,” said Porter as he walked away from the video screen.
Porter started cursing and shouting that the full story was not being told.
Deputies instructed Brown to return to the video recorder to hear Camp’s decision.
Both Porter and Martin have unrelated charges in other metro counties. Martin was charged with simple battery in 2012 in Fulton County, but no decision has been made on that case.
Porter was out on bond from a 2020 armed robbery and carjacking charge in Cobb County.
“I’m denying bond because I feel you will commit another felony,” Camp told both defendants.
The youngster’s cousin, Cherlonda Freeman, has set up a GoFundme at http://bit.ly/3HnLzSo to assist the mother with medical expenses. She said her cousin is a single mother that works the overnight shift at a Pepsi plant.
The cousin said the mother is the single provider for the youngster, who goes by the nickname ‘Wuga’.
“Monies will be used to keep this young single mother from having to worry about finances at this current moment,” Freeman wrote on the ‘Amir’s Recovery, Medical & Financial Expenses’ GoFundme.com page. “We want all of her focus to solely be on the heading and recovery of her only child, Amir.”
