A couple of Douglasville men have been charged with running a chop shop at their Veterans Memorial Highway home.
Darrell Dixon, 39, and Julian Ingram, 52, faces multiple charges including theft by receiving stolen property and motor vehicle chop shop.
A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigator told Magistrate Judge Susan Camp Friday morning that they received a tip from the Tallapoosa Police Department about a stolen vehicle at 11871 Veterans Memorial Highway.
Upon investigation, the DCSO found two stolen vehicles and a stolen piece of lawn equipment at the residence, the investigator testified.
A dissembled 1989 Chevrolet C1500 and a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee were recovered, according to arrest warrants.
The removed parts were stored in multiple locations at the resident, the warrants stated.
The Chevrolet was reported stolen out of Tallapoosa while the Atlanta Police listed the Jeep as stolen, according to the warrants.
In addition, an orange and white 2022 Stihl backpack blower, which was reported stolen by Durham (N.C.) Police Department was recovered at the property.
“I fix cars,” Dixon told Camp. “If I had known they were stolen, they wouldn’t have been on my property.”
Dixon had about 21 previous charges throughout the metro area with many having been dismissed.
“I had some family members using my name,” Dixon said.
Dixon also faces two drug charges after 2.93 ounces of marijuana was recovered at the property in addition to a digital scale, according to arrest warrants.
Ingram is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the building that Ingram was using as his residence on the property, according to the warrant.
Ingram was convicted on Sept. 14, 1989 in DeKalb County for an unspecified charge, the warrant stated.
Both men were denied bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.