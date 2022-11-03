Johnny White is looking forward to his first Saturday off since the football season began.
The Douglas County High coach is going to ‘fire up’ his grill and then, like most football fans, will be glued to the television for the Tennessee at Georgia game.
White has a vested interest in the game that will pit the top-two teams in a much-anticipated matchup this season.
Both Georgia redshirt freshman Jonathan Jefferson and Tennessee Vols redshirt junior Parker Ball played for White at Douglas County.
“I’m excited for them,” White said. “I know they are pretty close and will be talking a lot of trash. This is big for our program.”
It will be only the third time in SEC history that the top two teams have squared off during the regular season. The other two games featured LSU and Alabama in 2011 and 2019.
This is the first matchup of No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Sanford Stadium history. The Volunteers’ No. 2 AP ranking is their highest since being No. 2 on Dec. 2, 2001.
So far this season, Ball has played a career-high 36 offensive snaps at center against UT-Martin. He is also a member of the punt team.
Jefferson is a reserve on the defensive line and has played in three games. He is credited with a tackles in wins over Samford and Vanderbilt.
Georgia has won 26 of its last 27 games and is looking to repeat as national champions, and Tennessee is enjoying its best season since winning it all in 1998. The Volunteers’ will bring their second-ranked scoring offense against the Bulldogs’ second-ranked scoring defense.
“I’m anticipating a good game,” White said. “I’m happy with whoever wins. It’s good to see your former players play on a big stage like Saturday’s game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.