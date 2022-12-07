Two suspects from Memphis were arrested after going a brief crime spree, robbing a couple grocery stores in Douglasville.
Diamond Hill, 22, and Kaitlyn Gardner, 21, are charged with robbery, theft by deception and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer following their Dec. 1 arrest.
According to a news release by the Douglasville Police Department, the suspects went into the Kroger on Highway 5 and snatched the cash register drawer after making a purchase.
After leaving the scene, they went to the Aldi on Chapel Hill Road and committed a similar strong-arm robbery, according to the news release.
A DPD officer spotted the get-away vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate-20 and began a chase.
The suspect then turned off the headlights and increased the speed.
Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit after the suspect exited at Thornton Road.
A DCSO deputy conducted a PIT maneuver to bring the car to a stop, according to the news release.
The two suspects are believed to be involved in robberies in Alabama and Tennessee.
No other information was released on the incident.
Hill was denied bond while Gardner has been out on a $15,000 bond since Dec. 2, according to jail records.
