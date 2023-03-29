Crime pic

Douglas County Schools Executive Director of Communications Portia Lake speaks at a press conference Wednesday as DCSS Police Chief Tracey Whaley and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Trent Wilson look on. A man spotted with a gun at New Manchester High School was traced to a local home where he exchanged gunfire with deputies. NMHS was on lockdown for two hours; no students or staff were injured.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

A suspect was shot and killed by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy during an exchange of gunfire in the Anneewakee Trails subdivision Wednesday.

Steven Blunt, 29, of Douglasville, died at an area hospital after the incident, which happened just after noon, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was called in to investigate.

