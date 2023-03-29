A suspect was shot and killed by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy during an exchange of gunfire in the Anneewakee Trails subdivision Wednesday.
Steven Blunt, 29, of Douglasville, died at an area hospital after the incident, which happened just after noon, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was called in to investigate.
Blunt pulled out a handgun and shot at deputies around 12:11 p.m. Wednesday as they were beginning to talk to him at a home on Ferncrest Place, the GBI said. One of the deputies returned fire, shooting Blunt.
The GBI Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy on Blunt.
The incident started when a Douglas County School System police officer was notified that a person at the Special Olympics being held at New Manchester High School Stadium on Wednesday had a gun.
The officers attempted to confront the suspect and he ran, DCSO Capt. Trent Wilson said at a news conference.
A search began, and the suspect dropped some evidence that led them to a home on Ferncrest Place within Anneewakee Trails subdivision near the high school.
Wilson said the suspect dropped his cellphone, which was traced to the Ferncrest Place residence.
“A male exited the home and a very brief conversation took place,” Wilson said. “At that time, gunfire was exchanged.”
The school and stadium were placed on lockdown for about two hours during the search for the suspect.
Douglas County Schools Executive Director of Communications Portia Lake emphasized that no students or teachers or participants at the Special Olympics were placed in any danger during the incident. She said all protocols were followed by the school and law enforcement.
Lake acknowledged that emotions and anxiety were probably high in wake of the mass shooting at a school in Nashville on Monday.
“It’s just unfortunate that we always have to continue worrying about our children, praying about the safety of our children and schools across the nation,” she said.
