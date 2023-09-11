Local coaches are calling the University of West Georgia’s planned move to the NCAA Division I-level next year a positive for athletes.
Two Douglas coaches agree it gives student-athletes who want to play at the top level another option for a college choice.
“This is big,” Douglas County High coach Johnny White said. “They will have more scholarships to offer.”
On Sept. 8, the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia voted to allow West Georgia to transition onto the Division I level.
The athletic program is currently in NCAA Division II.
West Georgia will play in the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA), the second highest level in football.
In all other sports, the teams will be Division I.
As part of the transition, West Georgia will joint the Atlantic Sun Conference beginning July 1, 2024, which will make it a 12-team conference.
“This move to NCAA Division I marks a turning point for our university, amplifying the impact of collegiate athletics and our student-athletes and igniting a new era of spirited competition,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG’s president. “Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff are thrilled to come together as a pack to achieve this transition and are eager to leave an indelible legacy for future generations of Wolves.”
Alexander coach Cody Neal said there are plenty of good athletes in the area for the school to recruit.
“It is a great opportunity,” Neal said. “There are some big time football players in the west Georgia area. This moves bumps West Georgia up to have more scholarships. We are hoping they will fill that with players in our area.”
UWG currently fields teams in 14 sports (nine women’s sports and five men’s sports) and plans to add men’s indoor track and field and men’s outdoor track and field for the 2024-25 season, along with women’s beach volleyball and women’s stunt, a type of competitive cheerleading. Scholarships will be added to support these additional sports.
Athletic officials noted that the school has a multi-sports arena in The Coliseum. The Carrollton school also has a 10,000-seat stadium.
The majority of UWG’s other facilities will need few — if any — upgrades as the transition to Division I is made, according to athletic officials.
“West Georgia has been ready for this move to Division I for a very long time,” ASUN Commissioner Jeff Bacon said. “We are thrilled to provide them with a home in the fastest growing part of the country and access to the ASUN’s 16 million homes. The ASUN has become a destination for young people across the country, and we look forward to watching the Wolves enhance that profile.”
West Georgia brings 15 athletic squads to ASUN competition in the 2024-25 school year: Baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, softball, volleyball, women’s soccer, women’s tennis and men’s and women’s indoor/outdoor track and field.
In 2025-26, UWG adds beach volleyball to their sport offerings. The Wolves’ football team makes the transition to the United Athletic Conference, a stand-alone Football conference made possible thanks to an alliance between the ASUN and the Western Athletic Conference. UWG joins a nine-team contingent in the UAC next fall, including fellow ASUN members Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, EKU and North Alabama.
“This move to Division I and the Atlantic Sun Conference will not only enhance our athletics programs but also leave a lasting legacy that reinforces our dedication to excellence, unity and fostering a spirit of belonging and connectedness among our entire university community,” West Georgia Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael said.
“It is an opportunity for West Georgia to get more hometown talent,” White said. “With the talent on the westside of Atlanta, they don’t have to go far to get some good players.”
