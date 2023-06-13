UWG College of Business offer new degree in applied business analytics

University of West Georgia’s Richards College of Business has launched a new degree in applied business analytics.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

Data has become an essential part of modern life, and the ability to analyze it effectively has become increasingly crucial. Ever on the cusp of both emerging trends and advancements in existing fields, the University of West Georgia has addressed this need by launching a new master’s degree in applied business analytics that is being offered through the Richards College of Business.