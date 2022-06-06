A third time wasn’t a charm for a Valdosta man for allegedly attempting to commit burglary on a Highway 5 business.
On two separate incidents in early May, Robert Green allegedly stole 60 rolls of copper wire valued at $16,000 from Winlectric.
The break-ins happened on May 5 and 6.
The 65-year-old suspect was apprehended on May 24 when an officer with the Douglasville Police Department was patrolling the building around 9 p.m. that night.
In addition, Green is charged with theft by taking and second degree criminal damage to property.
DPD Maj. JR Davidson they had beefed up patrol after the first two break-ins.
The officer detained Green after spotting his vehicle in the rear of the business on May 25 around midnight.
Green’s vehicle was parked “out of view from the main roadway,” according to the arrest warrant.
He was charged with possession of tools for commission of crime and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Officers found wire cutters, copper wire strippers, vice grip pliers, and other hand tools that are commonly used for burglarizing a building, according to the arrest warrant.
“We were able to link him to the two earlier burglaries,” Davidson said.
Green is being held without bond”
