The Tallapoosa Police Department arrested a Villa Rica man following a vehicle chase through Carrollton.
Nicholas Allen Stewart, 43, has been charged with driving while license suspended, speeding, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and aggravated assault among other charges.
He is also wanted in Douglas County on a active bench warrant signed April 5, 2021, by Douglas County State Court Judge Eddie Barker.
Stewart was arrested in Douglas County and given a citation for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and failed to show for his court appearance, according to court documents.
Stewart was arrested on Aug. 7 after the police chase that started in Carrollton.
At 11:30 p.m. Officer Joshua Hooper, was sitting on GA Highway 100 in his patrol unit when he observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed of 72 mph. Hooper got behind the vehicle and activated his emergency lights signaling for it to stop. When the vehicle continued to accelerate north towards the city of Tallapoosa he activated his siren and advised dispatch he was attempting to conduct a traffic stop.
According to the report, the chase eventually came to a dead end street where Stewart wrecked into a wire fence on Kings Gin Road. Due to the wet grass, Hooper was unable to come to a stop and struck the vehicle with the right side push bumper.
Hooper drew his department-issued weapon and ordered Stewart to lie on his stomach in which he complied and was arrested. After being run through dispatch Stewart came back with a suspended driver’s license and multiple outstanding warrants in both Carroll and Douglas counties.
Sgt. David Whaley and Haralson County sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and provided assistance. According to authorities, a vehicle inventory was completed while the vehicle was turned over to Wingo’s Wrecker. Deputies also discovered the vehicle was reported stolen in Carroll County.
Stewart remains in the Haralson County Jail and was denied bond.
Samira Barnett of the Times-Georgian contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.