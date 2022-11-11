After Jen Garrett called their names, two volunteers from the local chapter of Quilts of Valor draped veterans with a quilt.
Garrett read their military backgrounds, and then concluded by thanking them for their service.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
After Jen Garrett called their names, two volunteers from the local chapter of Quilts of Valor draped veterans with a quilt.
Garrett read their military backgrounds, and then concluded by thanking them for their service.
“Welcome home, and thank you for your service,” Garrett told the 10 recipients of Quilts of Valor during a Veterans Day celebration at the Douglasville Conference Center on Friday morning.
The veterans were surrounded by family as they received the quilts in the first annual ceremony sponsored by the West Georgia Board of REALTORS, Security National Mortgage, Motto Mortgage and Hartley, Rowe & Fowler.
The Alexander High Color Guard presented the colors as New Manchester High’s award-winning cappella group InToneNation sung the National Anthem.
The 10 veterans that were honored thanked the foundation for the gifts.
“This was amazing, and I wasn’t expecting to be so emotional,” said Tamika Pratt, who served in the Army from 2000-05. “It was a nice sentiment.”
Pratt was pregnant with twins while their father was deployed with the same unit.
She had the difficult task of taking care of the fallen in Iraq and Afghanistan while being assigned to funeral detail during her pregnancy.
She said she still has nightmares about the situation.
“It was horrible,” Pratt said. “I couldn’t sleep. It still bothers me.”
The purpose of the Quilts of Valor organization is to honor those touched by war during their service.
In addition to Pratt, honorees included: Nelson Harper, Karen Harper, Joe Coffel, Emily Simmons, Jacob ‘Clint’ Driggers, Evette Blue, Glenda ‘Lee’ Harris, and Cheryl Richardson.
“This quilt is an expression of gratitude meant to thank and comfort you,” Garrett said. “This Quilt of Valor unequivocally says thank you for your service, sacrifice, and valor serving our nation.”
Nelson Harper Sr. severed 20 years in the Army and was part of both the Vietnam War and Persian Gulf War. His wife, Karen, also severed during both wars.
They were given separate quilts for their service.
The quilt movement started in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, whose son was deployed in Iraq.
The foundation has given out over 300,000 quilts.
Glenda ‘Lee’ Harris attended the ceremony with her service dog, Bandit. Harris served for three years during the Vietnam era. According to her bio, Harris has had a family member to serve during just about every war the United States has been a part of.
Cheryl Richardson, who served in the
Army from 1982-2004, rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and was a part of both Gulf wars.
“I really don’t
have any words to describe this,” Richardson said. “I really didn’t think I could feel this way about getting a quilt.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.