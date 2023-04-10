A Villa Rica man was killed after colliding with a tractor trailer Saturday afternoon on Interstate 20.
Andrew Slay, 24, was pronounced dead on the scene after his white 2015 Hyundai was involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-20 westbound near the Liberty Road exit, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Lt. Michael Burns with GSP said the crash is still under investigation.
Burns said that Slay was traveling westbound and lost control and traveled into the middle lane of the expressway.
A 2023 Freightliner tractor trailer traveling in the middle lane attempted to avoid a collision but struck the Hyundai, according to Burns.
No other information on the crash was released by the State Patrol.
Slay went by “Drew” and was a 2017 graduate of Alexander High School, according to his obituary. He was attending the University of West Georgia where he was an art major and honor student. He worked at The Farmer’s Table in Douglasville and as a graphic designer for the UWG newspaper, The West Georgian.
Visitation is Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating.
