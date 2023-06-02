DOUNWS-06-03-23 NEVER ALONE

Volunteer Eric Witcher receives the first Commissioner’s Champion Award from Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Kevin Tanner for helping Never Alone Clubhouse. The recovery center’s Executive Director Jocelyn Wallace also thanked Witcher for his work.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

When Kevin Tanner heard of the volunteer work that Eric Witcher did to restore the Never Alone Clubhouse, he knew he had to do something special.

Tanner, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, created the Commissioner’s Champion Award.

