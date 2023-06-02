When Kevin Tanner heard of the volunteer work that Eric Witcher did to restore the Never Alone Clubhouse, he knew he had to do something special.
Tanner, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, created the Commissioner’s Champion Award.
Wednesday afternoon, Tanner presented Witcher with the award as they stood on the floor and in the building that the Walton County resident helped restore after it sustained extensive flood damage.
Witcher said he saw a Facebook post where Never Alone Clubhouse was asking for help after water damaged its floor and some walls.
After making some calls to a network of contractors and businesses, Witcher assembled a team that helped restore the facility on Grady Street in Douglasville.
“We are here to celebrate folks that step up in the community,” Tanner said. “This is an incredible opportunity to highlight people doing good and helping others.”
Never Alone Clubhouse Executive Director Joselyn Wallace said she got an estimate that repairs would cost $125,000 from the December 2022 flooding.
Witcher assembled a team and got a nine-day job done in four days at no cost.
He said the workers, who came from Kentucky, South Carolina and Las Vegas, worked 96 hours around the clock to get it done.
“Everyone I called had some connections,” Witcher said. “I consider it to be a blessing to be a part of this.”
Tanner called Witcher a ‘testament to community impact’ in helping the facility, which serves individuals with substance use disorder and mental health challenges.
“It broke my heart to hear about the damages,” Witcher said.
“When I got that final call that they could do it, it was mind blowing,” Wallace said. “It is the realization that if we reach out and ask for help, people will show up. We realize people will rally around you.”
