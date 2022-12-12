With the help of 25 churches and scores of volunteers, Douglas County was transformed into the North Pole on Saturday as Christmas gifts were distributed to needy children.
The Eighth Annual Operation Christmas, the brainchild of Chief Superior Court Judge William ‘Beau’ McClain, served about 8,000 children who were registered through the Douglas County School System and the county’s health department.
McClain said they served 468 individuals at the warehouse that serves as a sort of headquarters for Operation Christmas.
“We’re having a great time meeting the citizens of this county,” McClain said. “One of the greatest things about this is that no child goes without a Christmas gift.”
McClain said statistics show
that 6,065 children live in poverty
McClain said 8,000 kids were registered for Saturday’s event. In 2015, the first year of the event, Operation Christmas served 10,688 individuals.
Operation Christmas is designed to serve Douglas County children who have been determined in need by objective criteria, either as recipients of WIC (Women with Infants and Children) food aid, or free meals at school.
“We are here to help change the community, and this is an extension of what we do at the church,” said Crossroads Church senior pastor Greg Towler.
Crossroads Church distributed gifts to 458 kids and will help an additional 95 foster kids.
There were 105 volunteers at Crossroads on Saturday that helped parents pick out gifts for their children and wrapped them. The church also served hot chocolate.
“One reason we are involved is because there are a lot of kids that are overlooked and forgotten,” Towler said. “We just want to love on them and help build a good relationship with the community.”
Michelle Bethel, the church’s director of operations, agreed.
“The great thing is this is what the body of Christ is about,” she said. “This is the biggest that it’s ever been.”
McClain said the big turnout can be attributed to getting the word out early.
“We had a lot of people involved,” McClain said.
