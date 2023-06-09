Last week representatives from our denominational churches across the state gathered in Dublin, Georgia for our annual convention. Approximately 400+ individuals spent two days enjoying times of worship, fellowship, and planning. Everything about it was first rate.
This annual assembly is a great reminder that there is more to a local church than its weekly services and attendance.
While our denomination is small, we are partnered with 90 churches in Georgia that share the same mission and doctrine.
This year, and every four years, our international denomination gathers from around the globe with the same purpose as our annual state-wide convention.
Delegates and friends will come together, uniting as one, from 164 world areas to celebrate our Lord.
At one point in the assembly, there will be 40,000+ individuals in worship together, plus the many thousands more who will watch the services online.
Once again, here is an important reminder that we are part of something bigger than ourselves as a local church.
One can easily forget that fact when we are focused in our weekly routine and mission.
And so, we make it a point in our local church to stay connected with news and communication from our Georgia and global churches.
This principle holds true in every walk of life, faith-based or secular.
It applies to individuals as well as groups of people. Research shows that people who have connected to a purpose that is greater than themselves are happier, more contented, enjoy richer relationships, and are more resilient in the face of adversity than those who have not.
Carrying out the daily routine, one may at times feel little if any passion or inspiration; just going through the motions with no real sense of accomplishment.
There must be a purpose that drives us, that gives us a reason beyond the task itself.
Further, if that purpose is rooted in self, it will eventually be met or fade away; then what? Does your life point to something beyond itself? A higher calling will motivate you to persevere through the mundane; to strive for excellence even in the small things.
I always return from these church gatherings with renewed vigor, and appreciation for our place in this community.
That is the effect of perceiving the higher calling.
