Wesley “Wes” Cliff Martin Turner, 36, of Villa Rica, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Wes was born December 2, 1985 in Lithia Springs. Wes was a 2004 graduate of Chapel Hill High School and received an Associate’s Degree in Film and Video Production from Art Institute of Atlanta. Wes enjoyed all kinds of movies, liked photography, and loved video editing. He loved his family and adored his nephews and niece.
He cherished his loving, close relationship with his grandmothers -Granna and Grandmommie. He was close to his Granddaddy before his passing. Wes liked nature and animals, with a love for dogs, but cats were his favorite. Known for his witty sense of humor, he was funny and possessed a very dry wit. Wes’ disposition and his personable, likeable manner made him a genuine, loveable person, which made people feel comfortable being around him. Purple and green were his favorite colors. This was derived from his love of the movie, The Dark Knight, which featured Batman and The Joker (he was intrigued by the videography).
Wes was worldly intelligent, staying up to date on current events, watching documentaries and constantly seeking knowledge. Wes was a Christian and a Believer.
Wes was preceded in death by his Papa, Robert Wayne Baker, Sr.; and his Granddaddy, Martin Lee Turner.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Scott and Mandy Turner; his sister, Ashley Ballew (Eric); his Granna, Shirley Baker; his Grandmommie, Gloria Turner; his nephew, Baker James Ballew; his nephew, Carson Blake Ballew; his niece, Aniston Britt Ballew; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins; as well as other family members and many friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Reverend Ikey Watson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Wes to The Douglas County Humane Society at https://www.douglascountyhumanesociety.com/donate or by mail to P.O. Box 747, Douglasville, Georgia 30133.
