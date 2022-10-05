A Douglasville woman already on probation after a forgery conviction was arrested recently for unauthorized use of a company credit card.
Christina Daniel, 42, charged her employer’s credit for over $700 worth of fuel at a Church Street gas station, according to arrest warrants.
Daniel allegedly fueled several cars with gas totaling $723.63 at the Exxon Food Mart on Church Street, according to an arrest warrant.
Daniel didn’t have authorization from Jim’s Formal Wear to fuel the vehicles on July 19, the arrest warrant stated.
She is currently on probation after pleading guilty to two forgery charges in March 2019.
According to court documents, Daniel was sentenced to five years probation for purchasing Oxycodone and Xanax with two counterfeit prescriptions on Sept. 18, 2017 at a Lithia Springs pharmacy.
A warrant was issued for her arrest in August of 2022 after she failed a drug test.
Daniel was denied bond following her Sept. 26 arrest for unauthorized financial transaction card use.
