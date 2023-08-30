A southwest Atlanta woman was arrested for using the identification and banking information from another woman to purchase an automobile in Douglas County.
Dejuan Howell, 32, faces charges of two counts of identity fraud, first degree forgery and theft by deception for an automobile purchase.
According to an arrest warrant, Howell used the identity of another person to purchase a $40,000 vehicle at Calavan Kia on Thornton Road this past January.
The warrants stated she used the other person’s driver’s license to help with the purchase at 1301 Thornton Road in Lithia Springs.
She allegedly used the other person’s banking information for the purchase, according to the warrant. Howell had also obtained the social security number of the person to complete the transaction, according to the warrant.
She filled out and signed legal documents using the name of the other person. Howell was arrested on Tuesday and was denied bond during her first appearance bond hearing.
