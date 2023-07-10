A Douglasville woman was denied bond after authorities say she set her apartment unit on fire and threatened to burn down the entire complex. Serena Tomlin, 23, was charged with arson and making terroristic threats in addition to other charges related to a June 23 fire at the Arbor Vista Apartments off of Highway 5 north of I-20. Tomlin was also charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction of officers, second degree criminal damage to property, and obstructing or hindering firefighters for the fire at 724 Spring Creek Way.
According to an arrest warrant, Tomlin told authorities that she was going to ‘burn the entire apartment building down.’ She started a fire in her unit, setting the floor of the living room on fire, intentionally melting the stove and breaking out windows of the apartment, according to an arrest warrant. Tomlin blocked a stairway when firefighters attempted to extinguish the fire, the warrant stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.