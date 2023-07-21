A Powder Springs woman was arrested for shoplifting for the 11th time in the last four years.
Sara Hatcher, 32, was charged with shoplifting on July 11 after taking two clothing items for under $30 from Walmart.
A Powder Springs woman was arrested for shoplifting for the 11th time in the last four years.
Sara Hatcher, 32, was charged with shoplifting on July 11 after taking two clothing items for under $30 from Walmart.
Hatcher is accused of stealing two dresses valued at $28.96 from the Thornton Road location. She currently has a drug case pending in Turner County, a prosecutor told Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp during last week’s first appearance bond hearing.
Hatcher was arrested twice in 2014 by the Villa Rica Police Department and had a April 21, 2023, charge in Paulding County for shoplifting.
Camp gave Hatcher a $5,000 bond with some conditions.
Hatcher was ordered to continue her drug treatment program.
She also has to take a shoplifting prevention class as a condition for the bond.
