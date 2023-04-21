A Douglasville woman was arrested on theft charges for allegedly taking merchandise and cash from her discount store employer.
Kaela Lewis, 25, was charged with theft by taking after stealing items and cash valued at $4,300 from Dollar General.
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 6:40 pm
According to an arrest warrant, Lewis took cash, milk, eggs, cereal and other items from the 2190 Midway Road store.
The warrant stated she took the items over the ‘course of several months’ while employed by the store.
Lewis allegedly voided transactions that were paid in cash and pocketed the money, according to the arrest warrant.
She took ‘various items’ from the store at least once a day, the warrant stated.
According to the warrant, Lewis put the items in her mother’s vehicle.
In 2019, Lewis successfully completed a 12-month probation after being arrested for a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge.
She pleaded guilty to slashing another female’s tire in the parking lot at a Fairburn Road strip mall.
According to the May 14, 2019, arrest warrant, Lewis deflated a tire beyond repair with a sharp object.
She was released on a $1,000 bond and later entered a plea deal.
In addition to a year’s probation, she was also ordered to pay $450 in court fines and restitution.
Lewis was granted a $15,000 bond in her latest legal troubles.
