A Douglasville woman was convicted on two murder counts for fatally stabbing her husband outside their home.
Jasmine Williams, 32, was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault and felony murder for the Oct. 17, 2020 stabbing death of her husband.
Darzjai “DJ” Williams died on scene as medical personnel rendered aid after being called to the Frieda Street addresses around 3 p.m. that day.
It took the jurors less than three hours to deliberate and return a guilty verdict on all three counts.
The couple had been married about three years, and Williams had three children from a previous relationship.
According to a search warrant, Darzjai had been living in Savannah, but moved in with Jasmine and her children approximately two weeks prior to the stabbing.
A verbal altercation turned physical in the driveway, according to the search warrant.
During the altercation, Jasmine stabbed Darzjai in the chest.
Jasmine and a live-in friend called 911.
When deputies arrived, Jasmine was sitting under a nearby tree, and informed them she had stabbed her husband, who was on the ground in the front yard suffering a four-inch long stab wound.
It was also discord that Jasmine pulled three separate knives on Darzjai, chased him throughout the house, kicked two doors in, stabbed a bathroom door multiple times, and chased DJ outside the residence where Williams stabbed him in the chest with a butcher knife.
After stabbing Darzjai, Jasmine returned the bloody knife back to the kitchen. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found the knife on the counter in the kitchen.
It was the second time in three months that Jasmine had been arrested on aggravated assault charges.
According to jail records, Jasmine was arrested on Aug. 22, 2020 for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and criminal trespass after getting into an argument with a next-door neighbor. According to the warrant, Jasmine grabbed a large knife and walked toward the neighbors, but no one was injured during the incident.
She was free on a $8,500 bond.
Williams faces a maximum punishment of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder verdicts. Sentencing will be at a later date.
“Our community yet again faces another tragic loss to domestic violence,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “We have to understand that this interrupts the very fabric of our county. A family has lost a loved one in a violent and senseless act.”
