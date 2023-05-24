A Douglasville woman has been convicted of felony murder for the death of her boyfriend.
Ronika Carswell, 48, was found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault in the April 24, 2020, killing of her boyfriend, Edward Jones, who fell off the hood of her car.
Jones had jumped on the hood of a 2005 Nissan Altima at the QuikTrip on Chapel Hill Road after the couple got into a dispute, according to court testimony.
He was trying to prevent Carswell from leaving him stranded at the gas station.
Carswell left the gas station with Jones on the hood at a high rate of speed heading onto Chapel Hill Road.
As she approached the ramp onto Interstate 20, witnesses say she jerked the car sharply to the right causing Jones to fall off.
He was transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta, where he later died from the injuries.
This wasn’t Carswell’s first time with legal troubles.
In 2006, she was charged with aggravated assault for hitting a man with a broom handle after he came home late and intoxicated.
Carswell entered a pre-trial diversion program and had to complete an anger management course.
She was convicted in 2009 for simple battery on another female when she threw the victim on the ground and hit her with a fist and a gas can.
Carswell had to serve a year on probation.
With the recent murder conviction, she faces a maximum of life in prison.
Sentencing take place at a later date.
“This is a tragic situation and the senseless loss of a life,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “There were many opportunities to de-escalate this event and instead the defendant chose the option that took a life.”
