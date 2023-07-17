A Douglasville woman entered a not guilty plea on charges she tried to get $80,000 in a fraudulent insurance claim.
Shana McDade, 38, was arrested July 2 on charges of filing a false report of a crime and insurance claim fraud.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 5:51 pm
A Douglasville woman entered a not guilty plea on charges she tried to get $80,000 in a fraudulent insurance claim.
Shana McDade, 38, was arrested July 2 on charges of filing a false report of a crime and insurance claim fraud.
According to the arrest warrant, McDade went to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Earl D. Lee Boulevard around noon on May 9 and filed a report about an alleged theft at her home.
McDade claimed that $80,000 worth of equipment was taken from her Pool Mill Road home, according to the warrant.
She listed items such as skid steer, golf carts, chainsaws and other items she said were taken.
The warrant stated the items were never at her residence.
She filed a claim with her homeowners policy with Liberty Mutual, according to the warrant.
The warrant stated she provided the insurance company with three receipts.
However, the receipts have proven to be fictitious, according to the arrest warrant.
McDade is out on a $28,000 bond.
