A Marietta woman was arrested for reckless behavior with a gun at two separate Lithia Springs restaurants.
Avery Dillon, 34, was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault after firing a round of shots inside a Waffle House on Thornton Road.
She also faces two counts of simple assault after pointing a gun to the ground inside a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store on West Pointe Court of Thornton Road.
Both incidents happened on May 22 during daytime hours.
According to the simple assault arrest warrant, Dillon pointed a gun at the ground while yelling to the people in the Cracker Barrel to “get back.”
The incident happened around 9 a.m.
The aggravated assault charges stem from a noon incident at the 908 Thornton Road Waffle House.
Dillon entered the location with a gun and sat down in a booth.
She got up waving a 9mm while pointing at occupants of the restaurant, the warrant stated.
Dillon discharged a round inside the restaurant, according to the warrant.
No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.
Dillon is also charged with criminal trespass at a residence on Connally Drive in Douglasville.
She was asked to leave the residence, which was listed as where she may have lived on one of the arrest warrants.
Dillon is being held in the county jail without bond.
