A Douglasville woman with prior shoplifting convictions was indicted on similar charges by a June 8 grand jury.
Phyllis McGraw, 51, has been indicted on shoplifting and trespassing charges after a March 31 arrest.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A Douglasville woman with prior shoplifting convictions was indicted on similar charges by a June 8 grand jury.
Phyllis McGraw, 51, has been indicted on shoplifting and trespassing charges after a March 31 arrest.
McGraw is accused of taking several items from the Concourse Parkway Walmart on March 25.
McGraw is accused of taking a bottle of perfume, shirts and pajama pants and tomatoes with a $122.47 value, according to an arrest warrant.
McGraw changed the price tag on an item so it could ring up at a lower cost, the warrant stated. She then placed the items in her purse and left the store, according to the arrest warrant.
McGraw has four previous convictions of shoplifting from 2011 through 2019.
In addition, she was arrested at the same Walmart in June 2022 after taking $89.32 with of merchandise including clothing and an air mattress.
On April 28, 2023, McGraw plead not guilty during her arraignment hearing.
The grand jury returned true bills of indictment in 38 criminal cases during it June session.
Other cases indicted by the grand jury:
• Michael Peace, aggravated battery.
• Michael Peace, fleeing or attempting to elude officer.
• Jacques Williams, burglary in the first degree.
• Nicola Heywood, aggravated assault family violence.
• Phyllis McGraw, theft by shoplifting.
• Winston Lockett, possession of marijuana more than an ounce.
• Cory Clark, possession of cocaine.
• Merianna Daniel, possession of controlled substance.
• Richard Duby, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Kristal Upshaw, possession of cocaine.
• Christopher Garlington, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Marion Thomas, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Ricky Moon, Jr., violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
• Robert Carrodus, III, possession of meth.
• Michael Linder, theft by taking.
• Nathan Tanner, aggravated assault.
• Christopher Womack, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Elijah Palmgren, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Carlisa Keitt, terroristic threats.
• Nortaevous Hall, Jaylin Jordan, Damontez Smith, Drew Dobbs, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.
• Deshawn Texeira, sale of marijuana.
• Wendell Owens, aggravated assault.
• Patric Sanders, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
• Kenneth Curtis, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Ali Carter, terroristic threats.
• Gerald Williams, aggravated assault.
• Aaron Evans, obstruction of an officer.
• Benjamin Ford, aggravated assault family violence.
• Joseph Smothers, aggravated assault family violence.
• Wilie Jenkins, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Quenntell Smith and Whitney Fluker, possession of controlled substance.
• Quenntell Smith, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Quenntell, sale of marijuana (two counts).
• Lafayette English, identity fraud.
• Matthew Ryll, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Juan Altamirano, aggravated assault.
• Darryl Copeland, forgery in the first degree.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.