A former drug store employee is accused of taking narcotic drugs from a Douglasville store.
Gabrielle Sharp, 36, has been charged with acquiring a controlled substance by forgery and theft by shoplifting.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A former drug store employee is accused of taking narcotic drugs from a Douglasville store.
Gabrielle Sharp, 36, has been charged with acquiring a controlled substance by forgery and theft by shoplifting.
According to an arrest warrant, the Douglasville woman stole about 200 narcotic pills including Percocet, Adderall, Hydrocodone, and Oxycontin while employed at a Fairburn Road Walgreens Pharmacy.
The incidents happened between May 2022 and June 2023, according to the arrest warrants.
She is also accused of taking other items, including the narcotic pills, with a value of $684.54, the warrant stated.
Other items included snacks and drinks, which Sharp placed in her bag and clothing while leaving the store, according to an arrest warrant.
She was arrested on July 28 and is being held without bond.
Sharp is also accused of entering an automobile and taking a Cash App card at the Golden Estates Mobile Home Park on Fairburn Road.
She tried to use the card at a Texaco station on April 1, 2022, according to a warrant.
According to a theft by taking warrant, Sharp is accused of taking $2,600 from the Texaco station’s owner on April 28, 2021.
The warrant didn’t say if she was a former employee at the 2400 Fairburn Road gas station.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.