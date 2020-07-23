The state Department of Education will continue to leave school reopening up to individual school districts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this week, State School Superintendent Richard Woods gave school districts the autonomy in deciding when they reopen classroom buildings for in-person instructions.
Last week, Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North announced that schools will start the school year on Aug. 17 with digital learning only for at least the first nine weeks due to a spike in cases of COVID-19.
Douglas County had planned to start the year with students deciding between traditional in-person learning, all-digital learning and a hybrid option. But the district said all along that if the cases rose substantially that it would go to all digital learning. North said last week that numbers in Douglas had reached the point that beginning the year with all-digital learning was necessary.
Woods released a statement Tuesday with the state’s position in the decision-making process.
“The role of the Georgia Department of Education is to support the course of action decided upon by local school districts, so that we can work together to ensure a successful outcome for students,” Woods said in the news release. “Whatever the start of school looks like, no one can guarantee a start without hiccups or challenges, but I can guarantee we will do everything possible to ensure our students are safe and learning.”
Douglas is among several metro Atlanta counties that have announced plans to start the year entirely online.
The decision has been met with mixed opinions from students, parents and educators.
Educators in the county will be required teach from their classrooms. When Gov. Brian Kemp ordered schools closed this past March at the beginning of the pandemic, instructions were taught from home.
North echoed Woods’ decision.
“The Board of Education made this decision based on data indicating that COVID-19 cases are on an upward trajectory in Douglas County,” North wrote in a letter to parents. “The school system is authorized to make this independent decision based on the executive order issued by Governor Brian Kemp. I will share our decision with the Georgia Department of Education.”
Despite the online learning, fall sports have been given the go-ahead to continue. On Monday, the Georgia High School Association voted 12-0 to start football on Sept. 4, two weeks after the original date.
Other fall sports like cross country, softball and volleyball are set to start on time.
Some coaches say the online learning will help in making sports possible.
“We’re that bubble where we can help with the kids,” Chapel Hill football coach Justin DeShon said. “We can keep isolated and try to get the season played.”
Woods said public health data is different from around the state.
“The community needs and public health data look very different from one area of the state to another,” Woods said. “We must recognize that, honor that, and continue to let local communities and school districts make local decisions — that’s how we will build trust and how we will get back to school safely.”
According to Woods, the state Department of Education will issue face coverings, thermometers, hand sanitizing stations and other supplies to districts to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
