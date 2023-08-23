DOUNWS-08-24-23 FOOTBALL

Douglas County coach Johnny White starts 12 sophomores on this season’s team.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

If you’ve ever wondered why so many freshmen and sophomores get major playing time on coach Johnny White’s Douglas County football teams, his philosophy for it can be summed up in six words he said during the football media day.

“If it’s close,” he said, “I’m going young.”