If you’ve ever wondered why so many freshmen and sophomores get major playing time on coach Johnny White’s Douglas County football teams, his philosophy for it can be summed up in six words he said during the football media day.
“If it’s close,” he said, “I’m going young.”
The evidence is there. Both of White’s best players on either side of the ball — quarterback Sire Hardaway and Israel Boyce, a safety committed to West Virginia — both saw their first varsity action just weeks after finishing the eighth grade.
When Douglas County knocked off a highly regarded Class AAAA team in Stockbridge during its season opener, 35-28, White trotted out eight sophomores on offense and four sophomores and four juniors on defense.
Two years ago, during the team’s spring game against Hiram, he started four eighth graders.
“It’s one thing I think we pride ourselves in, and one of the reasons why kids come to our program, stay and develop,” White said. “It’s that first conversation I have with middle school guys. I tell them, if it’s close between you and an upperclassman, get ready, because I’m going young. That’s why we’re able to solidify those things like depth and development, because a lot of those freshmen come in thinking they’re gonna be playing ninth grade or JV football, and, no. They’re gonna be playing on Friday nights.”
It’s the reason why there’s no ninth grade football program at Douglas County. It’s something White has never done since he took the reins of the program eight seasons ago. He’s seen such approaches be successful in his other coaching stops, such as at Creekside or Langston Hughes.
But honestly, there’s probably a more personal reason as to why White isn’t shy about throwing young men into the football fire.
White’s first head coaching job came when he was 25 years old.
“I was green and I didn’t know any better,” White said. “I was an assistant at a good program with a good coach, and we had two very good years. Head coach comes to my classroom one day, grabs me and says, ‘We need to go see the principal.’ He walks in and tells the principal, ‘I just took a coaching job at Elizabeth City, so either White is gonna be the youngest high school coach here, or he’s going to be the youngest defensive coordinator with me.”
From that, White said he learned a valuable lesson.
“When you’ve got the ability and the skill, and you get thrown in like that, you have no choice but to sink or swim,” White said. “It taught me the importance of always being ready.”
And that’s something he wants to pass on to his football team, not just for football, but for life.
“I don’t like it when upperclassmen feel entitled,” he said. “Last year, we started five freshmen. Nothing scares ‘em. It just sends a message to them that they’re going to come in and have opportunities right away. But it also pushes those upperclassmen to stay on their game and remind them that they have to push themselves, because, again, like I said, if it’s close, I’m going young. And I think them knowing that just benefits our whole program and makes us all better.”
