Youth Villages broke ground on the first phase of a three-phase multi-million dollar expansion project Tuesday morning at its Inner Harbour Campus in Douglasville.
The $70 million, four-year project will consist of several major construction projects.
Located off of Dorsett Shoals Road, the expansion project includes five youth cottages, a modern education building, a recreation and wellness center that will provide indoor space for play exercise, health and wellness, and a modern administration building.
The first phase includes a 9,000-square-foot cottage for youth, and a new 17,000-square-foot administration building.
“This project at Inner Harbour redefines residential care,” said Tanya Anderson, executive director of Youth Villages Georgia. “What we’re doing now will impact hundreds of kids and families, and we’re super excited. We believe these enhancements will make children and their families feel like they’re part of a community and part of a space for healing,”
Inner Harbour merged with Youth Villages in 2009. Youth Villages became one of the largest providers of children’s behavioral health services in Georgia.
The merging of Youth Villages and Inner Harbour gives the facility greater resources and treatment services for children and families.
The Youth Villages national organization has invested more than $9.5 million into the Douglasville campus.
With a current capacity of 128 beds, the Inner Harbour campus remains full year-round, with a waiting list that averages 98 kids. Children travel from across the United States to receive residential care at Inner Harbour. Nearly all youth at the Inner Harbour campus are in the foster care system and are wards of the state and enrolled in the Medicaid system.
In Phase 2 of the improvement project, the campus will expand by 28 beds to give it 156 beds.
A 19,000-square-foot education building overlooking the lake will also be constructed.
The new education building includes eight classrooms, a dedicated STEM lab, a sensory room, and a neuropsychiatric therapy room. In the education building, teachers can specialize in subjects they are passionate about, and youth can move from classroom to classroom as they would in a traditional school setting.
The final phase will consist of the Recreation and Wellness Center.
The Recreation and Wellness Center will feature a gymnasium with a basketball court, a yoga center, a drumming room, a swimming pool, nursing station, and space and equipment for on-site optometrist visits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.