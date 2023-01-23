One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident early Monday morning in Douglasville.
The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 20 westbound at the Prestley Mill Road overpass, according to Douglasville Police Maj. Brad Stafford.
Stafford said the preliminary indication is that the crash was a rear-end collision. The driver of the car that was rear-ended died, and the driver of the other car sustained minor injuries, Stafford said.
Stafford said a report from the traffic reconstruction team confirming how the accident happened and the speed involved had not been finalized as of Monday afternoon.
The westbound side of I-20- was shutdown for about two-and-a-half hours during Monday’s rush hour commute.
The name of the victim was not released pending notification of next-of-kin.
“We will get more information once we get the report back,” Stafford said.
