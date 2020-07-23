A total of 2,141 students graduated from Douglas County’s five high schools Tuesday and Wednesday.
The ceremonies were held at the school’s stadiums, except for Douglas County High, which had to hold its ceremony at New Manchester due to renovations taking place at the stadium at DCHS.
Many students and staff wore masks, an unforgettable symbol of the coronavirus pandemic that caused the ceremonies to be pushed back two months. Graduates sat in chairs that were spaced six feet apart to comply with social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
Ceremonies for Chapel Hill and Alexander took place Tuesday and New Manchester, Lithia Springs and Douglas County’s ceremonies were held Wednesday.
Turn to Page A2 to see more pictures from Chapel Hill, Alexander and New Manchester’s graduations and pick up the Weekend edition of the Sentinel for photos from the ceremonies for Lithia Springs and Douglas County.
