Academic Honors and Achievements
Kennesaw State University graduates spring class of 2020
Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. Nearly 3,400 students earned bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees for the Spring 2020 semester.
• Talia Ackerman of Douglasville — BS in Organizational and Professional Communication
• Justin Aikens of Douglasville — BS in Construction Management
• Bryce Byrd of Douglasville — BS in Integrative Studies
• Jessica Chase of Douglasville — BBA in Management
• Kayla Dougal of Douglasville — BSIT in Information Technology
• Trevor Downs of Douglasville — BS in Criminal Justice
• Kiondre Dunnam of Douglasville — MEd in Middle Grades
• Amani Elchaar of Douglasville — BBA in Marketing
• Herple Ellis of Douglasville — BFA in Digital Animation
• Khia Fells of Douglasville — BS in Psychology
• Jason Figueroa of Douglasville — BS in Technical Communication
• Sarah Gaines of Douglasville — BS in Criminal Justice
• Craig Haley of Douglasville — BSIT in Information Technology
• Andrew Heatherton of Lithia Springs (30122) — BS in Biology
• Cody Hixon of Douglasville — BA in Philosophy
• Katey Jackson of Winston — BS in Middle Grades Education
• David Jaye of Douglasville — Educational Specialist (Ed.S.)
• Ana Jimenez Ramos of Douglasville — BS in Criminal Justice
• Anthony Jones of Lithia Springs — BS in Interactive Design
• Sidrah Khan of Douglasville — MSW in Social Work
• Faith Kinchen of Douglasville — BAS in Information Technology
• Terri Koch of Douglasville — BS in Elementary Education
• Taylor Konermann of Douglasville — BS in Organizational and Professional Communication
• Maile Liu of Douglasville — BS in Interactive Design
• Samuel MacIntyre of Douglasville — BS in Public Relations
• Marcus McIntosh of Douglasville — BS in Cybersecurity
• Jenna Morton of Douglasville — BS in English Education
• Safari Nde of Douglasville — MSSENG in Systems Engineering
• Gregory Nolan of Douglasville — BS in History Education
• Eduardo Parra of Douglasville — BARCH in Architecture
• Austin Paschal of Douglasville — BSSENG in Ind. & Systems Engineering
• Kamarius Paulhill of Douglasville — BS in Industrial Engineering Technology
• Kamau Pryce of Douglasville — BSME in Mechanical Engineering
• Meghan Rathel of Lithia Springs — Educational Specialist (Ed.S.)
• Pedro Rebollar of Douglasville — BS in Computer Science
• Brianna Robida of Douglasville — BBA in Entrepreneurship
• Christopher Small of Winston — Doctor of Education (Ed.D.)
• Olutayo Taiwo of Douglasville — BAS in Information Technology
• Barrett Tallant of Winston — BSME in Mechanical Engineering
• Thierry Theodore of Douglasville — MSEM in Engineering Mgt
• Abigail Tidwell of Douglasville — BBA in Finance
• Carson Wiles of Douglasville — BSME in Mechanical Engineering
• Taylor Woods of Douglasville — BS in Biology
• Haley Worthy of Winston — BS in Exercise Science
Mogbo named to Wofford College’s spring 2020 Dean’s List
Nneka Mogbo has been named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. Mogbo is from Douglasville.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Foreman completes degree at Wichita State University
More than 2,000 students completed degrees at Wichita State University in spring 2020.
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.
Brandon J. Foreman, of Lithia Springs, graduated Cum Laude with a B.A. in Sport Management.
WSU enrolls about 16,000 students, and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.
Locals named to Dean’s, President’s lists at University of Alabama
A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
• Timothy Bowens, of Douglasville, named to UA Presidents List
• Kennedy Davis, of Douglasville, named to UA Deans List
• Lisette Lindley, of Douglasville, named to UA Presidents List
• Jacob Myers, of Douglasville, named to UA Presidents List
• Sarah Ridarick, of Douglasville, named to UA Deans List
• Taressa Stringer, of Douglasville, named to UA Presidents List
• James Williams, of Lithia Springs, named to UA Deans List
• Valdosta State University announces spring 2020 graduates
Valdosta State University announces spring graduates
More than 1,100 students were recognized during VSU’s 229th Commencement.
Due to the ongoing global health crisis, VSU’s Spring 2020 graduation festivities, including a Graduate School Ceremony and an Undergraduate Ceremony, were held on a virtual stage and featured high-powered student speakers. The entire university community was invited to gather around their televisions, computers, laptops, tablets, or smartphones to honor the exceptional achievements of all the graduates, who were home celebrating with family and friends as their names were called.
“Our graduates have overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing pandemic, to do the hard work necessary to earn a college degree,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. “I am so proud of their tireless commitment, and I am inspired by the dedicated faculty and staff who supported these students on their journey to this day.”
The following area residents graduated from VSU:
• Amber Akomolede of Lithia Springs earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling
• Jaia Brinson of Lithia Springs earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
• Marco Conerly of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
• Brooke Goins of Winston earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design
• Caitlin Harris of Douglasville earned the Associate of Arts
• Jasmine Hill of Dougalsville earned the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology
• Sandy Huggins of Douglasville earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling
• David McMillan of Lithia Springs earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication
• Cecil Merkerson of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media
• Cathrina Mews of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
• Maria Oglesby of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Turner named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Aurora University
Aurora University has named Christopher Turner of Douglasville, GA, to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Turner is a Senior majoring in Accounting, BS. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Students recognized with high honors () have earned a perfect 4.0.
Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, fully accredited higher education institution offering students an excellent education while maintaining one of the lowest private school tuition rates in Illinois.
