A Douglas County attorney has been named Arson Prosecutor of the Year for his work getting a conviction in a fire at a historic building in downtown Douglasville in 2014.
Assistant District Attorney Brett Adams was honored last month by Georgia Arson Control, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting arson in the state and celebrating the efforts of first responders.
Ken LeCroy with the Arson Control Board and Steve Pate, chief investigator for the Douglas County Fire Department, presented the award to Adams for prosecuting and getting a conviction of Christopher Hedgecock in April of 2019.
The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Hedgecock convinced a young employee to burn down his business, Town & Country Fabrics and Upholstery, on Broad Street.
Every engine in Douglas County responded to the scene in order to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of downtown Douglasville, according to the DA’s office.
One firefighter was injured during the response and received treatment at the hospital.
Hedgecock took the stand in his own defense, but a jury found him guilty of three counts of first degree arson and one count of insurance fraud.
Hedgecock was sentenced to 30 years with 20 to serve in prison.
Adams has worked at the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for the past two years. Before that, he served the Coweta Judicial Circuit in the district attorney’s office.
Adams earned his bachelor’s degree in religion and philosophy from Berry College and his juris doctor from Georgia State University College of Law. He was recently published in the Georgia Bar Journal.
