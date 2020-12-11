All eyes will be on Georgia as advance voting begins Monday for the Jan. 5 runoff election that will decide the state’s two U.S. Senate seats and which party controls the upper chamber in Washington for the next two years.
Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the two incumbents, face off against Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, in hotly contested races.
With President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, taking office on Jan. 20, wins by both Ossoff and Warnock would give the new president and his party control of both houses of Congress and the presidency. Democrats currently control the House, while Republicans have 50 seats and Democrats have 48 in the Senate. Wins by Ossoff and Warnock would make it 50-50 in the Senate and Vice-president elect Kamala Harris would break the tie. If either Republican wins, the GOP would keep control of the Senate.
Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, a Republican member of the Public Service Commission, is also on the runoff ballot. He is being challenged by Democrat Daniel Blackman.
Advance voting will run from Dec. 14 through Dec. 31 at five locations in the county.
The runoff election will be held on Jan. 5 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at voters’ regular polling places.
Advance voting sites include the courthouse, Boundary Waters Aquatic Center, Dog River Library, Deer Lick Park and the Old Courthouse. Advance voting locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for New Year’s Eve when locations will close at 2 p.m.
There will be Saturday voting on Dec. 19 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at all locations. There will be no advance voting on Dec. 24-25 or on New Year’s Day.
“Our goal is to always have a smooth process, regardless of the number of items on the ballot,” said Milton Kidd, the county’s elections and voter registration director.
There were 16,663 requests for mail-in ballots as of Thursday, according to Aubrey Britt, the county’s record administrator.
The three races went into a runoff under state election law after none of the candidates exceeded 50% of the votes during the Nov. 3 general election.
During the Nov. 3 election, there were 69,154 voters that cast ballots in Douglas, which is 67% of the registered voters in the county.
According to the secretary of state’s office, Ossoff garnered 61.1% of the vote in Douglas and Perdue got 36.5%. Warnock got 43.1% of the votes to Loeffler’s 20.4% in a crowded field.
As of Monday, there had been 805 new registered voters in the county, according to figures from the election office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.