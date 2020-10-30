The Douglas County government just announced that all advance voting locations will stay open until 7 p.m. tonight, an hour later than they were originally scheduled to close.
Power outages Thursday kept all advance voting sites from opening Thursday morning. Dog River Library and Boundary Waters Aquatics Center were able to open Thursday afternoon.
The following is a list of advance voting location open today until 7 p.m.
• The Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, Ga.
• Old Courthouse, 6754 Church St. Douglasville, Ga.
Deer Lick Park Recreation Center, 2105 Mack Rd. Douglasville, Ga.
• Boundary Waters Aquatic Center, 500 Highway 92, Douglasville, Ga.
• Dog River Public Library, 6100 Highway 5, Douglasville, Ga.
• Church at Chapel Hill (opens at 12 noon, 5357 Chapel Hill Rd. Douglasville, Ga.
• Atlanta West Pentecostal (opens at 12 noon, 2960 Skyview Drive, Douglasville, Ga.
Those who don't vote today must vote at their regular polling places on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
