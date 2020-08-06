When school starts in Douglas County on Aug. 17, students will be learning entirely online initially due to concerns about a spike in COVID-19 cases.
While computers are a big part of the learning process when things are normal, digital-only instruction makes it imperative that every student have a computer.
The school system announced last Friday it plans to supply every student in the district with a Chromebook or laptop for the upcoming school year through its One-to-One technology initiative.
The initiative is optional and is in place to make sure students who don’t have access to computers at home can still take part in digital learning.
“Much like a textbook, students will be responsible for the device and required to return it at the end of the school year,” the school system wrote in an email to parents.
Each school is reaching out to students to set up times to check out the devices. Parents are being required to fill out paperwork and pay a $25 “technology fee” for each device when it is checked out.
The fee will cover the costs of maintaining and replacing the devices, according to Nell Boggs, executive director of communications for the Douglas County School System.
Some parents took to social media to voice concerns about being charged a fee for their students to use the computers.
Boggs said parents who are unable to afford the fee can contact the principal at their child’s school to make arrangements.
Some community members on social media even commented that they would be willing to sponsor the fee for families who cannot afford it.
“It is important to the school system that every student has access to a device,” Boggs said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.